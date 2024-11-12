T-Mobile down: Customers report widespread outage across the U.S.

T-Mobile customers were scrambling for answers after an outage affecting cell service and internet access across the U.S. on November 12.

Some customers reported being without service for two hours, evoking a recent outage affecting Verizon customers that lasted several hours. Luckily, by 4 pm Eastern service appears to have been mostly restored.

Here's a re-cap of the outage that left thousands without cell service.

While we don't have any answers on the cause of the outage, we've got you covered with a play-by-play as news develops.

A tumble for T-mobile

T-Mobile down detector data

T-Mobile customers have flocked to Down Detector to report their outages.

Reports started to tick up at about 1:30 pm Eastern and have steadily risen, reaching about 20,000 at 2:30 pm Eastern.

Confirmed but not explained

DownDetector screen shot

While T-Mobile hasn't publicly acknowledged the outage, customers say the carrier's customer support is aware of issues and is working on returning service to normal.

SOS

SOS service indicator shown on iPhone in front of a blurred map showing network outage hotspots

If you have T-Mobile and your phone is in "SOS" mode, don't panic — you can still use your device.

If you're at home, make sure you have Wi-Fi calling turned on and are connected to the internet. If you're not home and have an iPhone, you can also use Apple's satellite calling feature in a pinch.

Not just T-Mobile

Mint Mobile

While T-Mobile may be the root of the problem, other MVNOs like Mint Mobile that rely on T-Mobile's network are also affected.

Some have restored service

Down Detector screen shot

According to Down Detector, some service is being restored. Reports on the tracker have begin to drop at about 4 pm Eastern time with customers chiming in to say they now have cell service.

Service restored

Down Detector screen shot

As of 4:10 pm Eastern, service appears to have been mostly restored for affected customers.

It wasn't quite as epic as Verizon's outage at the end of September, but a couple of hours was more than enough to cause major disruptions.