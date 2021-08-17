How to make a check mark in Excel

Knowing how to make a check mark in Excel is a useful skill to have, especially if you want to add more of a professional, organized and clean-cut look to your spreadsheets. Accessing check marks on Excel isn't an intuitive process, so we understand why you'd need some direction on how to employ them.

Fortunately, there are several ways that you can make check marks on Excel. You can use shortcuts or, if you prefer, you can navigate to a symbols dialog box manually and get your check marks that way. Without further ado, let's check out how to make check marks in Excel.

How to make a check mark in Excel (shortcut)

As mentioned, one way you can make a check mark in Excel is to use a shortcut.

1. Place your cursor in the cell where you'd like to place your check mark.

How to make a check mark in Excel (Image credit: Future)

2. Change the font to Wingdings 2. And yes, it must be Wingdings 2. I don't know why there are several variants of this weird font, but I digress.

How to make a check mark in Excel (Image credit: Future)

3. Press "ALT + P". A check mark should appear.

How to make a check mark in Excel (dialog box)

1. Click on where you'd like to place the check mark.

2. Open the "Insert" tab and click on "Symbol."

How to make a check mark in Excel (Image credit: Future)

2. When the Symbol dialog box pops up, type in "Wingdings 2" into the "Font" field.

How to make a check mark in Excel (Image credit: Future)

3. You'll find two check mark symbols that you can use on Excel.

4. Click the one you prefer and click on "Insert."

How to make a check mark in Excel (Unichar function)

Perhaps the easiest way to make a check mark in Excel is to use the UNICHAR function, a formula that translates numeric codes into corresponding characters. There are four UNICHAR codes that can manifest check marks in Excel: 9745, 9989, 10003 and 10004. Here's how to get started.

1. Choose a cell where you'd like to house your check mark.

How to make a check mark in Excel (Image credit: Future)

2. Type in "=UNICHAR" followed by a one of the aforementioned codes wrapped in parentheses. For example, if you want to use the 10003 code, your input should look like the following: =UNICHAR(10003)

How to make a check mark in Excel (Image credit: Future)

3. Hit "Enter" and the check mark should appear.