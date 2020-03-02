Windows 10 update is wrecking PCs: Here is what to do

A few days ago, I wrote about Microsoft's latest Windows 10 update (KB4535996), which was designed to fix problems with the Search bar. I closed the article with the following:

"This should fix any lingering search box issues you've been experiencing, and, fingers crossed, not cause any new problems."

Who was I kidding? Continuing Microsoft's dreadful track record of late, this latest update appears to be causing Windows users some serious problems. As reported by Windows Latest, there are multiple reports on Microsoft's forums from people complaining about a range of issues.

Some folks are even getting tripped up during the download process itself. Attempting to install the KB4535996 update leads to error messages like 0x800f0922 and 0x80070003.

That could end up being a happy accident considering some of the problems that arise when the update does install.

"I can no longer use Cortana to create a calendar entry. there are no devices I can control like WFT?" one forum member wrote. "I only used [C]ortana to set timers, alarms and calendar entries. Is there a bug fix for this?"

WTF indeed. Other users are having even bigger problems. One person said their laptop keyboard doesn't work after the update and several others claim to be having "boot issues."

"I just had this update on my PC and now it will not boot. Fails the BIOS POST test with a series of beeps, completely blank screen. I bought it only 5 days ago, have tried re-seating the RAM and GPU, " user Eddie wrote. " I did have some important work to do, but I guess not, thanks microsoft :(."

Microsoft doesn't see a problem

On the update page, Microsoft states it is "not currently aware of any issues with this update."

It's not know how widespread these problems are, although it's likely that those encountering issues represents a small portion of users who installed the update, and that most aren't experiencing any problems. It's also important to note that this is an optional update, so you have to manually install it in Settings.

We initially recommended doing so based on Microsoft's promise that the update would fix lingering issues with the Search bar and improve battery life. However, we've changed our stance after reading dozens of complaints.

If you've installed the update and your PC is bugging out, then your best bet is to uninstall it. Here are some steps to get your PC back to an older, more stable version of Windows 10: