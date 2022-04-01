WhatsApp is improving voice messaging for users with a few new tricks

WhatsApp announced some interesting new feature updates for users of the popular messaging application. The company has put an emphasis on streamlining the app's voice messaging capabilities while also adding some fresh features like a Draft Preview that allows users to listen to a message before sending it.

WhatsApp continues to bring new features with each update, including disappearing photos and videos along with transferring WhatsApp data to more Android phones.

WhatsApp new features

Out of Chat Playback : Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.

: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages. Pause/Resume Recording : When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.

: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts. Waveform Visualization : Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.

: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording. Draft Preview : Listen to your voice messages before sending them.

: Listen to your voice messages before sending them. Remember Playback : If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat. Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

The draft feature is a great option to have so that you can delete voice messages before sending them — especially the more embarrassing ones.

WhatsApp prides itself on its security but also on the idea that voice messaging is faster than texting, allowing for a more expressive and natural messaging experience.