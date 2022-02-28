Upcoming Acer Swift series laptops tap 12th Gen Intel Core hardware

Acer's latest Swift series Windows laptops bring 12th Gen Intel Core power to the lineup. The duo of 14-inch touchscreen notebooks includes the premium Acer Swift 5 and the more mainstream Acer Swift 3.

Each laptop packs Intel's latest Alder Lake 12-core chip, Iris Xe graphics, and up to 16GB of RAM. Potential owners can opt for up to 2TB of SSD storage for fast transfers and file management.

The Acer Swift 5 starts at $1,499, whereas the Acer Swift 3 starts at a more affordable $849. Both laptops will be available in June 2022 in the US and Canada.

Acer's 12th Gen Intel Core-powered Swift line aims to be the brand's most powerful laptops yet.

It packs a stunning (2560 x 1600) 14-inch touch display with barely-there bezels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The laptop's built-in webcam and microphone ensure high-quality video and crystal clear voice output for video conferencing.

At 2.65 pounds and 0.59-inch thin, the Acer Swift 5 is a portable, stylish, and secure laptop for students and business professionals. It sports an aluminum forged unibody design with Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader on the power button.

As for ports, the laptop affords users two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. Battery-wise, the Acer Swift 5 has a rated battery life of up to 10 hours on a full charge.

“Designed for executives and mobile professionals, the latest Acer Swift 5 offers a perfect balance of performance and portability,” Acer Notebooks, IT Products Business General Manager James Lin, said in an email to Laptop Mag.

In our 11th Gen Intel Acer Swift 5 review, we praised its lightweight design, excellent performance and long battery life. We gave the Swift 5 a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. We expect the enhanced Swift 5 release to surpass its predecessor with its improved display and impressive new internals.

As an alternative, the Acer Swift 3 offers QHD or FHD touch screen options and comes in three stylish colors. Just like the Swift 5, it's the perfect laptop for anyone who's always on the go and offers up to an additional 4 hours of battery life on a 30-minute charge.

The new Acer Swift 5 and Acer Swift 3 are worth considering when they arrive in June if you want a stylish laptop with the latest technology.