This $799 Dell XPS 13 deal just obliterated all other laptop deals

Here's an XPS 13 deal you're not likely to see again for a long time.

For a limited time (it's already 84% sold out), you can score the 2019 Dell XPS 13 (7390) for $799.99. Traditionally priced at $1,199, that's a massive $400 off and the best XPS 13 deal we've seen period. In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. Dell currently has this Editor's Choice laptop on sale for $799.99. That's $400 off and one of the best XPS prices we've seen for this configuration. It packs a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 4K: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Dell isn't the only retailer offering killer XPS 13 deals. Amazon currently has the XPS 13 4K on sale for $1,399.99. That's $400 off and one of the lowest price we've seen for the 4K XPS. It packs a 4K display, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

What makes this XPS 13 deal stand out from the rest is the configuration that's actually on sale. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's the configuration we recommend and perfect for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and its ability to perform well under pressure. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give users more screen real estate to get their work done. And let's be honest: They also look cool.

In terms of performance, the Whiskey Lake CPU let us stream Netflix while also opening 25 additional Google Chrome tabs running either a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, or YouTube without so much as a hiccup.

This XPS 13 deal won't survive 24 hours, so we recommend you act fast if you want an excellent laptop at absolute killer price.