This Dell laptop deal for $580 is a cheap MacBook Air alternative

If you want lightweight portability, but don't want to spend a fortune, Dell's Inspiron 13 5000 is a solid MacBook alternative. And for a limited time, a Dell coupon code makes it even more affordable.

Currently, you can get the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 for just $580.99 via coupon code, "EXTRA17". Normally $809, that's $280 off and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Laptop: was $809 now $580 @ Dell

This Inspiron 13 5000 (5391) laptop has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 10th Gen Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Save $280 via coupon, "EXTRA17". View Deal

Dell makes some of the industry's best laptops and the Inspiron 13 5000 is a cheap alternative to Apple's beloved MacBook Air.

This Dell laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. By comparison, Apple's latest 256GB MacBook Air 13-inch features a previous-gen 8th Gen Core i5 processor and costs a whopping $1,299.

Dell's Inspiron is the better value since you're getting the latest 10th Gen Intel power at more than half the price. Better yet, it's a U-series chip and not the underpowered Y-series processor.

We haven't done a full review of the 10th Gen version, but in our hands-on Inspiron 13 5000 review, we liked the laptop's upgraded plastic and metal construction. We were also impressed by its new drop hinge design which elevates the laptop to improve air circulation.

Regarding ports, Dell outfitted the Inspiron 13 with two USB 3.1 ports and an HDMI port. There's also a headphone/mic jack and a microSD card reader.

Dell's coupon expires March 19 at 8am ET and can be applied to multiple Dell laptops.