New Dell Inspiron 15 AMD Ryzen laptop drops to $489 deal price

The new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop is stylish, lightweight and built for daily use. Thanks to Dell's Gift Giving Event, you can treat yourself or someone special to this capable machine for less.

As part of the sale, you can get the new Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU for just $489.99. That's $110 in savings, given that it typically retails for $600. This is the lowest price we've seen seen for this configuration and one of the best laptop deals you can get at the moment.

Save $110 on the Dell Inspiron 15 (3510) during the PC maker's sitewide sale. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display, 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. It's a solid buy if you're looking for a budget Windows 11 laptop.

Dell's new Inspiron 15 is one of the best laptops for the money. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display and 2.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For graphics and storage, it houses an AMD Radeon GPU and 512GB solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this model, Dell Inspiron 15 reviews average 4.1 out of 5-stars on Dell's website. Satisfied owners praise the laptop's fast performance and lightweight design.

In terms of ports and slots, the new Dell Inspiron 15 packs plenty. It's outfitted with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2. Gen 1 Type-C port, USB 2.0 port and an HDMI port. You also get an SD card reader and headphone jack.

With a weight of 3.7 pounds and 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.7 inches, the Dell Inspiron 15 is more portable than the competition. It's slightly lighter than the HP Chromebook 15 (4 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 (4.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches).

At $110 off, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid buy if you want a sub-$500 laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price.