MSI announces new, more powerful laptops at CES 2022

Today MSI launched a new lineup of gaming and creator laptops featuring Intel's 12th Gen CPUs, new Nvidia GPUs, and improved thermals to boost performance. The maker also made sure that the new lineup is Metaverse ready, so fear not, MSI is going full-on savage in 2022, and we're here for it.

MSI has updated the Stealth GS series, Pulse GL series, Creator Z series and announced a new collaboration with Ubisoft introducing the new Crosshair Gl series. All feature the latest 12th Gen Intel CPUs that promise a huge performance boost and battery life.

MSI's discussed its new thermals with the company stating "that they will be using a Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad. When the computer's heat reaches 58° Celsius (136° F), the Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad melts and fills the space between the CPU and the thermal block. This phase transition makes the heat transfer more efficient and reliable than traditional thermal pastes and liquid metal solutions. With this new innovative cooling technology, the overall performance increases up to 10%. "

MSI also announced a new MSI Center AI software to improve performance and users' overall experience. MSI stated, "The latest MSI Center now provides AI modes. The new "Smart Auto" feature will detect which situation you're in and automatically adjust the system into different modes, resulting in the best experience for your laptop. The "Ambient Silent AI" feature will dynamically balance fan speed based on the surrounding noise and give the highest possible performance while still keeping the laptop quiet."

Let's have a quick look at these new MSI laptops.

MSI Stealth GS 77 and 66

The new Stealth GS 77 and 66 feature a thin, lightweight chassis with improved hinges made of a zinc alloy that improves durability. You will have three 17.3-inch display options starting with an FHD (1920 x 1080) with 360Hz of creamy smoothness. The second display option is a QHD 240HZ to deliver buttery-smooth gaming with sharp detail. Finally, the 17.3-inch UHD 4K 120Hz display willoffers users smooth, colorful, super-shaped images and a gaming experience.

Featuring Intel 12th Gen Core i7 and i9 H processors, 16 to 32 GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs starting with the 3060 with 6GB of VRAM, with the 3080TI with 16GB of VRAM at the top end.

The entry-level Stealth GS 76 will retail at $1,799 and feature the 17.3-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and 1TB of SSD storage.

There will be three GS 77 with QHD (2560 x 1440) displays options, one with an Intel Core i7 ($2,699) RTX 3070 GPU, and the other has an Intel Core i7 CPU. 3070TI GPU ($2,999) and the third QHD iteration ($3,699) Core i9 CPU, 3080TI GPU, 32GB of RAM. All the units come with 1TB of SSD storage.

The final Stealth GS 77 Model arrives with a 17.3-inch UHD 4K 120Hz display, Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTC 3080TI GPU with 16GB VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD Storage and will retail for $4,199.

The GS Stealth 66 is the 15-inch version and, for many, the optimal form factor for gaming while on the go. If the 17-inches of the GS 17 are too much for you, the GS 66 could be your go-to.

Raider GE76/66

The MSI Raider series is 17-inch (GE76) and 15-inch (Raider GE66) feature panoramic aurora lighting that creates the gaming ambiance many crave. The updated Raider series will feature Intel 12th Gen Core i7 and i9 CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs from the 3060 to the 3080TI, 1TB of SSD storage with a starting price of $1,599 for the base model and $4,199 price for the pimped out to the extreme models.

The GE Series isn't just all pretty lights and powerful specs; that units will also take advantage of MSI's new Liquid Metal Pad thermals that are supposed to boost performance significantly. I must say I can't wait to get my hands on the new GE series laptops.

Vector GP76/66

MSI's Vector GP series will get all the new 12th Gen Intel CPU goodness, Nvidia GPU's, FHD (300HZ) and QHD (165HZ) displays for silky smooth imagery, with the GP76 coming with a 17-inch screen and the 66 features a 15-inch display.

MSI stated, " The Vector GP Series represents a new way of thinking about computing; the name “Vector” was born from users’ experiences in gaming, engineering, and scientific computing. The newly crowned Vector GP series features MSI-exclusive Cooler Boost 5 Technology and performance that can reach up to 210W."

Improved cooling seems to be a focal point for MSI with all of its laptops but, who can complain about finding ways to improve performance while keeping laps safe and cool.

The base model Vector GP 76 will run you $1,899 and arrive with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16Gb of RAM, and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 1TB of SSD Storage, and an FHD 17.3-inch 360Hz display.

The upper echelon top-of-the-line GP77 17-inch (FHD 360 Hz) will run you $3,099 and comes with an Intel Core i9 CPU, 3080TI Nvidia GPU, 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. The QHD 17-inch model comes in at $2,399, features the Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

The Vector GP 66 comes in two iterations with the base unit retailing at $2,249 and arriving with a 156-inch FHD display rated at 144Hz, Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of VRAM and a 1TB SDD.

The second Vector GP 66 has some subtle differences and features a 15.6-inch 360 Hz FHD display, Intel Core i9 CPU, 32 GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTZ 3070TI GPU with 8Gb of VRAM, 1TB SSD and will retail for $2,399.

Crosshair 15 GL

MSI teamed up with Ubisoft to create the stylish black and yellow Crosshair GL series laptop that will come in either 15-inch or 17-inches and feature Intel Core i9 and i7 CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. The maker stated in its release, " Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The futuristic design featuring exclusive sci-fi elements is inspired by the tension and unsettling mood of gameplay. It is equipped with Intel® CoreTM i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology, and the graphic performance is at its maximized level, allowing the Crosshair 15 to stand its mid-tier competitors. Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and the limited-edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack."

The Crosshair 15 has a starting price of $1.599, and that will get you a 15.6-inch FHP IPS display rated at 144Hz, Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU 16Gb of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. On the high end, you can get the 15-inch version of the Crosshair for $2,499, and it packs a punch as it features an Intel Core-i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070TI GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD 360 Hz display.

The Crosshair 17 base model costs $1,649 and combines an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16Gb of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 512 GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch FHD IPS display. The second Crosshair 17-inch model is priced at $1,949 and features the same Intel Core i7 CPU, 16Gb of RAM, 1TB SSD but comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

MSI Pulse GL76/66

MSI Pulse GL 76 (17-inch) and 66 (15-inch) are MSI's entry-level gaming laptops with pricing starting at $1,299 for the Pulse GL66 15.6-inch that comes with a 144Hz FHD display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and a 512GB SSD for storage. There are two $1,599 versions of the GL 66, one featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and the other featuring the 3070 GPU. They share the same display and 16GB of RAM, and the same 512 GB SSD.

The 17-inch Pulse GL 76 comes in four variations with a starting price of $1,349 that features a 17-inch FHD 144Hz display, Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The maxed-out Pulse GL 76 17-inch comes priced at $1,999. It arrives with a 17-inch FHD 360 Hz display for creamy visuals, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and a 1TB SSD of storage.

MSI Creator Z17, Creator Z16P

Last year I reviewed MSI's Creator Z16 and fell in love with its display and performance. MSI said, you like that? Well, we got something better coming, and they do with the Creator Z17 and Z16P laptops. Creator workstations are pricey beasts of burden. These two are no different, but MSI not only brings the golden ratio 16:10 QHD 165Hz displays, but they improved performance by 20% by improving its vapor chamber cooling. The slick styling of the all-aluminum chassis is incorporated in both models, and I can't wait to get my hands on the new Creator Z's that are designed to be studio laptops for content creators.

The new Z17's starting price is $3,249 and features a 17-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz touch display, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070TI GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The next tier of the Z17 adds an Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 GPU, 2TB SSD, and costs $3.999. The top of the line Z17 has the same display, CPU, and 2TB of storage but upgrades you to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080TI GPU with 16GB of VRAM and a whopping 64GB of RAM and will run you $4,599.

The Z16P comes in four fantastic flavors with a starting price of $2,999. The base model has the same 16-inch QHD 165Hz touch display standard for the entire Z16P lineup, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16Gb of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX3070 GPU, and 1TB SSD for storage. The top tier Z16P will run you $4,399 and comes with an Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 TI GPU with 16Gb of VRAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. I can't wait to get my hands on the new Creator Z series lineup.