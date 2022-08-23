Gamescom 2022: Live updates

Refresh

Age of Empires IV is showing off a new updated called Ottomans and Malians coming October 25.

(Image credit: Something Wicked Games LLC) From industry veterans behind Fallout: New Vegas and Skyrim is a new RPG called Wyrdsong. It's definitely impressive what they showed off from a visual perspective, but we didn't get to see any gameplay.

Scars Above is a third person shooter sci-fi game that is coming soon. It looks kinda Returnal-esque, with more focus on a direct narrative rather than cryptic storytelling.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is getting a movie-tie in game with a early access that begins in 2023.

(Image credit: Telltale) Telltale's The Expanse finally got its first big trailer, showcasing much of what we can expect from the zero-g gameplay.

Focus Entertainment's salvaging simulator where players can tether cargo. Hardspace Shipbreaker is coming this September.

(Image credit: Squanch Games) High on Life is being shown off, with guns that speak to you in the middle of a bossfight. We see the player grappling across the map as their knife screams a ton of profanities at the boss.

Honkai: Star Rail is a new game from the same developers as Genshin Impact. It features a train flying throughout space and we got a very quick peek at the story.

Genshin Impact 3.0 is being shown off now. We're seeing some new environments and new characters.

(Image credit: Blackbird Interactive) Homeworld 3 is being shown off, a huge real-time strategy game set in space. This is a classic franchise and tons of fans are absolutely ecstatic to finally get it.

The world is seemingly in collapse and we see people have the magic to control certain aspects of the environment. Sandy deserts and a society in a post-mortem world. It was a CGI trailer, but it's called Atlas Fallen and is coming 2023.

A science-fiction game where a space ship crashes on a mysterious planet. We see tons of curious animals, giant meteors crashing into a world. It's called Stranded: Alien Dawn. It's coming October 2022.

(Image credit: Neowiz Games) Lies of P is being shown off now, the new Souls-like taking place in a world that spins the Pinnochio story into something far darker. We see the main character go through a terrifying Steampunk world with tons of inspiration from Bloodborne.

A bunch of animals are using cards to beat the absolute crap out of each other. It's called Friends vs. Friends and is a first person shooter.

(Image credit: Unknown Worlds) Developers of Subnautica are revealing a new game, Moonbreaker. It's a board game turn-based action game where the player's figures don't have full animations and instead move about in goofy ways. Brandon Sanderson is involved, which is absolutely mind blowing considering his reputation for the Stormlight Archives. Early access begins on September 29.

Return to Monkey Island is coming September 19. We got a little narration from Stan from the marketing department, who showcased the environments of the game and what to expect from it. Best of all, free horse armor with pre-order.

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Studios) Gameplay footage of Goat Simulator shows tons of costumes, a ridiculous little town that requires much griefing, drivable vehicles, jetpacks, different types of animals, and way more. It looks absolutely chaotic and like a total trip. November 17 2022 is when it's coming out.

Under the Waves, a new game from Parallel Studio and Quantic Dream, is coming next year. It's a narrative, emotional experience about scuba diving.

(Image credit: SEGA) Sonic Frontiers is being shown off now, the open-world third-person Sonic game that will take our favorite blue hedgehog through tons of vast environments, through grassy lands, huge deserts, bizarre modern cities and more.

(Image credit: Bungie) Destiny 2: Lightfall has been shown off, giving us a first look at its fantastic neon environments and some hints towards new abilities, including some sort of green ethereal whipping weapon.

Marauders, a game with ancient war weapons being utilized in space.

Tortuga, a pirate based strategy game, was briefly shown off.

(Image credit: Techland) Dying Light 2 is receiving a new DLC that takes players through an arena-esque journey, Bloody Ties will be arena-based experience.

(Image credit: 2K Games) New Tales from the Borderlands is being shown off now and is set to launch on October 21. We see the group is on a mission to find a vault of sorts with one of the party members being a robot.

(Image credit: Avalanche) Hogwarts Legacy is showing off cutscene bits and sections of the world's environments, including a series of big spiders and monsters in dungeons.

(Image credit: Team17) Moving Out 2 is being shown off now, with a release date set in 2023.

(Image credit: Deck13) The Lords of the Fallen has been shown off, a sequel to Souls-inspired title Lords of the Fallen.

(Image credit: Striking Distance Studios) The Callisto Protocol is being shown off now with brand new gameplay. We see the player pull monsters in with some sort of gravity gun and toss them into a gyrating death machine. We also see a cutscene where the player gets shot down a water pipe and the player has to control themselves as they flow down it.

(Image credit: PlayStation) The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller has been shown off, which is a pro controller version of the DualSense. Rumors have been circulating about this for quite a while, so it's not surprising that we've finally see it.

A new game from Legendary, seemingly related to the Dune franchise, is being shown off now. It's titled Dune Awakening and it's an open world survival MMO. (Image credit: Legendary)

First world premiere is a game from a brand new team called Everywhere. It seems to be a huge world that features third person shooting action and racing throughout tons of diverse environments.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is starting now! Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube to catch the show. We'll be updating this article with all of the reveals in case you can't make it.

Gamescom Opening Night Live begins in 10 minutes. Be sure to tune in on Twitch or YouTube to catch the show. If you can't make it, we'll be keeping this article updated with every juicy announcement!