Capcom E3 2021 live blog: All the latest news
Capcom at E3 2021 will include news on Monster Hunter, Resident Evil Village and more
By Sean Riley
Capcom's official presentation at E3 2021 will include a showcase on some of its biggest games with news on Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.
The company didn't offer any further details in its brief tweet about the event, but perhaps they have a bit more to reveal for us when the event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time. If you want to watch along with us, we'll be covering the event live right here.
How to watch Capcom at E3 2021
You can tune in live with us and watch the Capcom showcase starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Pacific) on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or via YouTube below.
Summation Examination is the second. This takes place in the courtroom and you'll seek to sway the jurisdiction by finding flaws in their reasoning and objecting with evidence to back up your claims.
Two new gameplay features are coming. The first is Dance of Deduction will allow Sholmes to spin his conjecture and then face off with his opponents in an effort to prove his theories correct in a somewhat literal and somewhat metaphorical dance.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be delivering 10 new cases and 8 new escapades.
Monster Hunter Rise is up next with new updates coming with events and downloadable content.
The game will be available July 9th 2021.
Monster Hunter Stories 2 is up next with the Wings of Ruin
And we're underway, with talk of Resident Evil Village kicking things off. Additional DLC is coming, but no specifics available yet.
Not surprisingly as we await the event actually getting underway, Lady Dimitrescu is top of mind for some Capcom fans.
summoning circle for capcom e3 hope this works 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 lady dimitrescu 🕯 🕯 real 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯June 14, 2021
The Capcom pre-show is finally kicking off with some Monster Hunter talk ahead of the full showcase starting at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.
