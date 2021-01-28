Lenovo's ultraportable IdeaPad S540 with Core i7 CPU crashes to $730

This week's Lenovo laptop sale takes up to 35% off select laptops with prices starting at $199.99. Choose from Lenovo Chromebooks, IdeaPads, Yoga 2-in-1s, and Legion series gaming machines.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 for $729.99 via coupon, "IDEAIDEAL2". This laptop usually retails for $1,000, so that's $270 its normal price. This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this Lenovo IdeaPad and of the best laptop deals we've spotted this week.

Lenovo IdeaPad deal

Lenovo IdeaPad S540: was $1,000 now $730 @ Lenovo

Use coupon, "IDEADEAL2" to take $270 off the Lenovo IdeaPad S540. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS display, 1.8-GHz Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

The Lenovo's IdeaPad S540 is one of the best ultrabooks you can buy. Its sleek, portable design makes it a solid Dell XPS 13 or MacBook Air alternative.

This machine packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) display, an Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Although we didn't test this laptop, we find that Lenovo's IdeaPads generally deliver strong performance and have a slim, lightweight design.

Besides 10th Gen Intel Core CPU speed, the IdeaPad S40 employs Lenovo's cooling technology to reduce fan noise. This helps optimize its performance and battery life. Lenovo promises up to 18 hours on a full charge which outlasts even the most power-efficient Chromebook.

Weighing in at 2.9 pounds and 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches, the IdeaPad S540 is on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.6 x 0.6 inches), HP Envy 13 (2.8 pounds, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches), and MacBook Air (2.8 pounds,12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches). As for ports, you get two USB-C ports, a single USB-A 3.1 port, and a headphone/mic combo.

If you're looking for a compact and fast laptop with long battery life, the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 fits the bill.

Lenovo's laptop sale ends Jan. 31.