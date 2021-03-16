Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 with Intel's 11th Gen CPU gets $846 price cut

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is our favorite Lenovo business laptop. Its rugged design, solid performance and security make it an excellent investment despite its high sticker price. Luckily, Lenovo's sitewide sale takes dollars off this premium machine this week.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 for $1,973 via coupon, "THINKMAR". This laptop normally costs $2,819, so that's a considerable savings of $846. It's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this Lenovo business machine. In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best out there right now.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,819 now $1,973 @ Lenovo

Save $846 on the base model Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKMAR". It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 improves upon its predecessor with a faster chip, redesigned chassis, wider TouchPad, and bigger battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

While we didn't test this latest iteration, in our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 review, we loved its slim, lightweight design, fast performance, and class-leading keyboard. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9's predecessor a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal harnesses the power of Intel's 11th Gen CPU so we expect its performance to be on par.

At a weight of 2.5 pounds and 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.6-inches in dimensions, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is on par with its competitors. It's on par with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 (2.4 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches), Asus ExpertBook B9450 (2.2 pounds, 0.6 inches) and HP Elite Dragonfly (11.9 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.5 pounds) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).

Battery-wise, Lenovo promised you'll get up to 16.7 hours on a full charge. And as for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a plenty. It's equipped with two USB 4 Type-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports (DisplayPort / Data Transfer / Power Delivery), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/mic jack combo.

In a nutshell, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 s a worthy successor to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 and solid MacBook Pro alternative.