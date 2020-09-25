Lenovo takes $1,249 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo makes some of the industry's best business laptops. And for a limited time, you can snag the award-winning ThinkPad X1 Carbon for an all-time low price.

Currently, Lenovo has the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 on sale for just $899 via coupon "THINKDEAL". Usually, this laptop retails for $2,149, so that's $1,249 off its regular price. This is the lowest price we've seen for this ThinkPad and undercuts Amazon's current price by $137.

It's one of the best laptops deals you can get right now.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $899 Lenovo

You can save $1,249 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 via coupon "THINKDEAL" right now. This model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 laptop is one of the best business laptops to buy.

This ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS display, 1.6-GHz i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

As noted in our ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) review, we love its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance and long battery life. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award. Keep in mind, there is a newer model with 10th Gen Intel CPUs, but it costs significantly more.

During real-world testing, the laptop held up well under a typical workload. In our lab, it scored a 15,649 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. It surpassed the Dell XPS 13 (14,936, Core i7-8565U), Vaio SX14 (14,887, Core i7-8565U) and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Core i7-8565U).

By design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Built to military-grade durability standards, it withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

At 2.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than its competitors. This includes the XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

For such a thin notebook, the X1 Carbon Gen 7 offers an ample amount of ports. You get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Fast, slim and durable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is a solid pick — especially at this price!