Hurry! Dell's incredible XPS 13 is now $799 and selling out fast

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop that admittedly goes on sale very often. However, we've discovered an XPS 13 deal that's better than your typical deal.

For a limited time, Dell has its XPS 13 (9380) on sale for just $799 via coupon code "LTXPS134AFF" That's $500 off and one of the best XPS 13 deals we've seen. It's normally on sale for $899 or $849.

XPS 13 (9380) w/ 256GB SSD: was $1,299 now $799 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (9380) is an excellent everyday laptop that rarely drops below $850. This config packs a Core i5-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "LTXPS134AFF" to get this low price.View Deal

In our XPS 13 review, we named Dell's stylish notebook the best laptop around. This machine can do it all; It has a premium metal chassis, a gorgeous 13.3-inch display and long battery life (12+ hours). Best of all, this 2019 model has an improved webcam, which sits above the display, where it belongs.

While there is a newer XPS 13 that packs Intel's 10th Gen CPUs, this XPS 13 with 8th Gen chips can run even the most demanding programs.

Dell's coupon is set to expire February 7 or when stock of the laptop runs out.