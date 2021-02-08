Game on! HP Pavilion gaming laptop with RTX 2060 graphics now £100 off

Gaming laptops are currently going through their next big generational shift to RTX 30-series power, which means there are deals to take advantage of on the outgoing models. And the good news is that these provide more than enough performance for gamers looking to jump into the PC world!

For a limited time, Overclockers has one of said special offers. You can grab the HP Gaming Pavilion 15 , which packs a 2060 GPU and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, for just £999.95.

HP Gaming Pavilion 15 gaming laptop: was £1,099 now £999.95 @ Overclockers

Thanks to this deal, you can get a gaming laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5, RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD for under a grand. A spec list this stacked would usually cost much. But thanks to HP’s cost cutting, they brought the RRP way down, with Overclockers taking it even further and chopping 100 quid off it.

As you can read in our HP Gaming Pavilion 15 review , we are big fans of the solid performance this gaming laptop delivers at a low price. And now, with a fully-loaded build at an equally good cost, this is a no-brainer.

Under the hood, you’ve got the power couple of a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 8GB GDDR6. Making multitasking a cinch is 16GB DDR4 RAM and apps load fast on the 512GB PCIe SSD.

Plus, for all of us staying at home right now, there is more than enough I/O along the sides to plug this straight into your desk setup, or if you’re gaming on the sofa, the 15.6-inch, FHD display with buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate keeps the experience looking immersive.