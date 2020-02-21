Holy crap! Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 10th Gen CPU now $2,000 off

Presidents' Day is long over but Lenovo's laptop sale hasn't reached the end of its term.

Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) for $1,499 after a --- you may want to sit down for this --- $2,000 discount. This is a high-end model with a 1080p display, a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

To score this deal, you'll need to use the eCoupon "THINK," which should be automatically applied at checkout. Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best business laptop on the market, so you won't want to miss this deal.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $3,499 now $1,499 @ Lenovo

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) review, we dubbed the laptop a "masterpiece" and the best business laptop you can buy, period. The 4.5-star rated laptop has a thin and lightweight chassis with military-grade durability. And, as always, the ThinkPad keyboard is more comfortable than the keyboards on any other portable laptop.

Not to mention, the X1 Carbon provides blistering performance from its 10th Gen CPU and this 1080p model lasted for 9 hours and 30 minutes on our battery test. But perhaps the biggest improvement to this latest model are its speakers, which sound great.

Presidents' Day is already over, so this deal will only last for a few more days. Anyone in the market for a business laptop should jump on this sale as soon as possible.