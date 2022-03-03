Dynabook launches new lineup of Portege laptops

Today, Dynabook announced the launch of three new lightweight potent laptops that feature 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and stylish design elements that will have consumers take them seriously. I recently met with the Dynabook design team and they're excited to bring you the new Dynabook X40L 14-inch laptop, as well as the 13-inch X30L and X30W laptops that aim to turn heads.



Over the past few years, the issue with Dynabook is it seems nearly everyone has forgotten its Toshiba heritage and the excellent value it brings with it. Dynabook, which, like Lenovo, bought out a previously famous laptop brand, wasn't well-received after the changeover. For me, that's disappointing because I was a huge fan of Toshiba laptops' ability to bring affordable laptops that didn't skimp on specs or performance. Dynabook's new lineup of laptops aims to bring the magic back.

Dynabook X40L

Dynabook's new X40L-K14-inch laptop ($1,799) arrives with a WUXGA (1920x1200) EyeSafe IPS Display and either an Intel 12th Gen Core i5 or i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and the ability to push your storage option to a 1TB SSD. The Tech Blue Metalic X40L is made from Magnesium alloy, MIL-Spec tested for durability and can be purchased with Windows 10 or 11 OS.

(Image credit: Dynabook)

The top firing quad speakers are Dolby Atmos tuned and work in conjunction with the 360-degree dual microphones with AI noise reduction to provide users with an excellent audio experience, whether listening to music or taking part in video conferences.

Measuring 12.29 x 8.81 x 0.6 inches and weighing 2.3 pounds, the Portege X40L-k is ready to take on the world while being a solid 14-inch ultraportable productivity laptop. We are looking forward to getting our hands on it and bringing you all the test results.

Dynabook X30L

Like its Portege laptop cousins, the X30L arrives on the scene with a choice between 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPUs with the same integrated Iris Xe graphics, with the option to stuff it with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

(Image credit: Dynabook)

Weighing in at 1.90 pounds, the Portege X30L is super lightweight, offers a 13 FHD (1920 x 1080) display, HD 720 IR camera, and fingerprint reader for security. Measuring just 12.6 x 8.2 x 0.7 inches, the Dynabook Portege X30L is one of the thinnest laptops to hit the market. The X30L costs $1,599 and is now available for order.

Dynabook X30W

The thin (11.9 x 7.7 x0.7-inches), ultralight (2.1 pounds) Dynabook X30W features Intel 12th Gen iCore i5 or i7 CPUs, Intel Iris Xe graphics, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The 13.2-inch FHD (1920 x1080) multi-touch display with a 360-degree hinge will cost you $1,799 and arrives with your choice of Windows 10 or 11.

(Image credit: Dynabook)

The all-magnesium Mystic Blue X30W 2-in-1 laptop also comes with the Dynabook TruPen stylus so that you can take full advantage of the touch display. The HD IR Camera works in conjunction with Windows Hello to help you keep your information and files safe. There is also a fingerprint reader to take security up a notch. The folks at Dynabook even made space to include an 8MP world-facing camera and dual microphones to make video conferencing a breeze.



We can't wait to get our hands on these, so stay tuned for reviews.