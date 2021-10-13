Dell's new rugged laptops seem durable enough to survive the apocalypse

Those who work out in the field need a laptop that can withstand harsh environments and unpredictable events. We've reviewed a few rugged laptops in our time, but these are niche devices made by only a handful of companies. Fortunately, Dell is expanding its range of durable laptops with the Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme.

These are successors to a pair of critically acclaimed laptops we reviewed back in 2019. I gave the Latitude 5420 Rugged and Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme high ratings for their seemingly indestructible chassis, bright displays, long battery life and comfortable RGB keyboards. We did our own durability testing on this pair and found that they could withstand being exposed to running water and survive 3-foot and 6-foot drops.

Shipping with Windows 11, the Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme get you updated internals including 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, Wi-Fi 6E support and optional 5G connectivity (or the FIrstNet Ready for priority bandwidth during emergencies). Dell also promises improved daylight readability thanks to a 1,400-nit display to go along with up to 25 hours of battery life when using optional dual hot-swappable cells.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged

The Latitude 5430 Rugged is the larger of these two models with its 14-inch, 1080p touchscreen capable of reaching 1,100 nits.

When it comes to durability, the Latitude 5430, like its predecessor, can withstand drops of up to 3 feet and has Ingress Protection IP-53 to prevent dust, dirt or water from damaging the system. Of course, the 5430 Rugged passed MIL-STD-810H testing for extreme humidity, altitude, thermals and more.

There is no shortage of ports for connecting external monitors or other equipment. You'll find an RJ-45 Ethernet port, a pair of USB 3.2 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, RS232 serial port, a headphone/mic jack and an optional I/O bay for another RJ-45 jack, USB Type-A, or Fischer USB 3.0 9-pin.

At 4.4 pounds and 13.4 x 9.7 x 1.3 inches, the Latitude 5430 Rugged has a larger footprint than its 13-inch counterpart but weighs considerably less.

Performance is handled by Intel 11th Gen processors with up to a Core i7-1185G7 for more demanding tasks. Better yet, you can opt for discrete Nvidia T500 graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 vRAM in case you need to run graphics-heavy simulations. Storage options go up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 40 SSD and RAM maxed out at a whopping 64GB.

Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme

Smaller, heavier and more powerful, the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme has a 13-inch, 1080p display capable of reaching a blinding 1,400 nits, so you should be able to use it under direct sunlight out on the oil rig or construction site. That panel is touch-sensitive and can even register inputs through gloves.

As I mentioned, the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme is the more durable of these two laptops, capable of surviving 6-foot drops and is rated to IP-65 standards along with flaunting a MIL-STD 810H testing certificate.

At 5.1 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 1.4 inches, this beastly machine isn't exactly the most portable, however, a handle on the front edge means you can tote it around like a suitcase.

All that space means there is no shortage of ports. Let me take a deep breathe before I put all these down: RJ45 Ethernet, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.0, RS232 serial port, headphone/mic jack, an optional I/O bay with either an RJ45, USB Type-A, Native Serial, or Fischer USB 3.0 9-pin.

Perhaps most important is that the laptop can get 25 hours of battery life with the optional dual hot-swappable batteries. That is, you can easily remove a drained battery and snap on a charged one.

When it comes to performance, the Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, from the Core i5-1135G7 to the Core i7-1185G7 depending on your power needs. Storage options are immense, topping out at a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 40 SSD. The same goes for memory, which maxes out at 32GB.

If there is one weak point for performance, it's the Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It should be capable of running most workload but those who use 3D modeling software or similar might want to go with the Latitude 5430 Rugged for its discrete GPU.