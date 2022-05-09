Dell XPS 13 OLED deal knocks $500 off our favorite all-around laptop

The Dell XPS 13 OLED makes a great gift for a graduate — or yourself. During Dell's Gift Giving Event, you can get the Dell XPS 13 OLED for a heavily discounted price.

As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 13 OLED drops to $1,420 via coupon, "100OFF1499". That's a staggering $500 off its normal price of $1,920 and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Dell laptop.

Out of all the laptop deals we've tracked this season, it's one of the most epic.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,920 now $1,420 @ Dell

Dell's Gift Giving Event takes $200 off the Dell XPS 13 laptop via coupon, "100OFF1499". As we praise in our Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

The 2021 Dell XPS 13 is our top pick for best overall laptop and this OLED model has a gorgeous display. It packs an impressive 13.4-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED touch display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 OLED review, we were amazed by its breathtaking 3.5K OLED display and gorgeous, ultra-thin design. We were also impressed by its fast performance in real-world testing. We rate the Dell XPS 13 OLED 4.5 out of 5-stars — it's the Editor's Choice OLED laptop.

During multitasking tests, it handled everything we threw at it and never once flinched. In our lab, it beat the premium laptop with a score of 5,345 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test.

By design, the Dell XPS 13 sports a premium anodized aluminum chassis with Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo on the lid. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 OLED supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack.

With a weight of 2.8 pounds and measuring 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, the Dell XPS 13 OLED is super light and portable. It's on par with the M1 MacBook Pro 13 (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and HP Envy 13 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

Dell XPS 13 OLED laptop deals typically don't last long, so we recommend you act now.