Dell G5 15 sinks to just $1,029 in gaming laptop deal

The Dell G5 15 is a seriously good gaming laptop, providing a lot of bang for your buck in a nicely designed frame.

Typically, you would be paying upwards of $1,500 for a portable setup with an RTX 2060 and 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. But now at Dell, you can grab the G5 15 for just $1,029.

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: was $1,544.98, now $1,028.99 @ Dell

A portable powerhouse at a seriously good price. This comes armed with a 15.6-inch FHS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD — capable of running even some of the most graphics-intensive games.

While we didn’t review this specific model, we did post a Dell G15 SE review and loved the impressive battery life fuelling the pure performance on-the-go — we’re confident Dell’s lineage of long untethered gameplay has made its way over to the G5 15’s 68 Whr power cell.

Plus, unlike the 4-star mid-range G15 SE, the G5 15 packs some serious horsepower under the hood. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 dedicated GPU is capable of 4K gameplay at 30fps, backed up by a snappy 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

All of this is fit into a thin design for portability (15.32 x 10.82 x 0.98 inches) and plenty of I/O to fit into your setup (1x USB 3.2, 2x USB 2.0, gigabit Ethernet, 1x Thunderbolt 3, HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs).