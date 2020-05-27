Best homeschooling programs online

Homeschooling is the new norm for many kids across the US due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Schools have been closed since March and remote learning is changing education as we know it.

In fact, some parents are considering homeschooling their kids when social distancing ends.

For parents who are new to remote learning, choosing the right K-12 homeschool curriculum can get confusing. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent online homeschooling programs available today to ensure kids get a quality educational experience.

Whether your child is in elementary, middle or high school, they can benefit from homeschooling's low student-to-teacher ratio. Remote learning programs let parents tailor teaching curriculum to their child's learning style. Where educational institutions require students to meet school-based minimums, homeschool parents can evaluate individual potential.

For parents, homeschooling eliminates school fees and travel expenses, which saves money in the long run. That said, effective homeschooling doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, even the most affordable remote learning sites offer discounts and free trials.

Here are the best online homeschool programs for kids.

Best homeschooling programs

ABCmouse.com 49% off a 12-month subscription

For a limited time, you can get 49% off a 12-month subscription of ABC mouse. This online school offers a full online curriculum that includes reading, math, science, as well as art and colors for ages 2-8. Parents and teachers can try it for 30 days free. View Deal

Reading Eggs: free 30-day trial

Reading Eggs makes learning to read interesting and engaging for kids, with great online reading games and activities. Children love the games, songs, golden eggs and other rewards which, along with feeling proud of their reading, motivate children to keep exploring and learning.View Deal

Curious World: was $7.99 now $6.39

Your subscription unlocks a huge variety of educational games, books and videos that deliver playful learning experiences on your iOS devices. Always safe, always ad-free. For a limited time, use coupon code, "CURIOUS_20" to take 20% off. View Deal