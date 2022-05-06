Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen laptop hits lowest price ever — now just $469

The Asus ZenBook 14 is one of the best 14-inch laptops around. It's powerful, durable, ultra portable and now — more affordable than ever.

During the sale, you can get the Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen Laptop for $469. That's $250 off its previous price of $719 and the ZenBook 14's lowest price ever. This is one of the best laptop deals out there right now.

Asus ZenBook 14: was $719 now $469 @ Best Buy

Now $250 off in during Best Buy's 3-Day sale, the Asus ZenBook 14 (Q408UG-211.BL) is at its lowest price yet. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

If you're on a smaller budget, Best Buy also offers the Asus VivoBook 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop for $299 ($250 off).

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a product of thoughtful engineering — from its military-grade durability to its powerful performance. This particular laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Suitable for light gaming, it houses Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

While we didn't test this AMD model, in our Asus ZenBook 14 (Intel) review, we praised its solid performance, crisp speakers and colorful display. We expect the laptop in this deal to deliver strong performance for everyday productivity and entertainment applications.

Built for maximum productivity, the ZenBook 14 affords you a comfortable typing experience and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours per charge. Port-wise, the ZenBook 14 supplies you with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. There's also a 3.5mm jack onboard for connecting wired headphones or speakers.

Measuring 12.6 x 7.8 x 0.7 inches with a weight of 2.7 pounds, the ZenBook 14 is one of the lighter 14-inch laptops out there. It's on par with the Acer Swift 3 (2.6 pounds, 12.7 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches), and lighter than the HP Envy 14 (3.3 pounds, 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches).

At just $469, the Asus ZenBook 14 ticks off all the boxes if you're looking for portability, durability and power.