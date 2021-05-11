Asus TUF gaming laptops unleashed — and they're packed with 11th Gen Intel H-series CPUs

Asus unleashed a new set of TUF Gaming laptops with brand-spankin' new 11th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs. AMD aficionados will be ecstatic know that some are packed with Ryzen 5000-series chips.

TUF Gaming notebooks are a top choice for budget-conscious gamers who don't want to spend a fortune. Now that Asus refreshed a slew of TUF Gaming laptops with next-generation CPUs, we can't help but yell, "Take my money!" Say hello to the new TUF Gaming F15/F17, TUF Gaming A15/A17 and TUF Dash F15.

Asus TUF Gaming F15/F17

The TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops are equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs. RAM goes up to 32GB; storage can be configured with up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. There are two SSD slots for more storage options.

TUF Gaming F15/17 (Image credit: Asus)

Battery

The TUF Gaming F15 and F17 come with 90 watt-hour batteries; we can't wait to see how long the laptops last on our battery test.

Display

The displays are packed with 144Hz panels with a 3ms response time. Asus claims the screens cover 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The displays also feature adaptive-sync support, which makes gameplay silky smooth and more immersive.

Design

The TUF Gaming F15 and F17 sport a sophisticated dark-hued chassis with modern, futuristic aesthetics. Gamers can choose between a plastic and metal chassis. The gaming rigs are engineered to meet stringent MIL-STD-810H standards, which means they should be able to handle a few shocks and drops. The TUF Gaming F15 notebook weighs 5 pounds and is 0.9 inches thick; the TUF Gaming F17 laptop weighs nearly 6 pounds and is also 0.9 inches thick.

TUF Gaming F15/17 (Image credit: Asus)

Heat

Asus boasts that the TUF Gaming F15 and F17 have improved thermals that beget better performance and less noise. The dual n-blade fans take in more air while self-cleaning cooling technology extends the laptops' longevity.

Ports

The TUF Gaming F15 and F17 are generous with ports. On the left side, you'll find an headset jack, HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and an RJ45 Ethernet port. On the right side, there are two ports: USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A and a Kensington lock slot. The duo also offers WiFi-6 for fast and reliable connectivity.

Other perks include DTS:X Ultra audio for rich surround sound and AI noise-cancelling for clear communication.

Asus TUF Gaming A15/A17

The TUF A15 and A17 will seduce AMD fans seeking an ultra-powerful machine; the duo comes with up to Ryzen 5000-series CPUs paired with next-gen Nvidia GPUs. They're equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage; there are two SSD slots for more storage options.

Battery

With 90 watt-hour batteries, Asus claims that the TUF A15 and A17 offer all-day productivity, but we'll have to test this ourselves using the Laptop Mag battery test.

Display

The displays are equipped with 240Hz, 3ms panels paired with adaptive-sync support for an immersive gaming experience. Asus says the screen covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

Design

Like the TUF Gaming F15 and F17 laptops, the TUF A15 and A17 have a stylish modern aesthetic and engineered to meet stringent MIL-STD-810H standards. Even if you knock them off the table a few times, they should still remain intact. The TUF Gaming A15 notebook weighs 5 pounds and is 0.9 inches thick; the TUF Gaming A17 laptop weighs nearly 6 pounds and is also 0.9 inches thick. Gamers can choose to purchase a metal or plastic chassis.

Heat

Cooling technology on the TUF A15 and A17 is the same as the TUF Gaming F15 and F17, which utilizes a thermal solution used in Asus' lauded ROG laptops.

Ports

You won't be hungry for ports with the TUF A15 and A17. On the left side, you'll find an headset jack and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and an RJ45 Ethernet port. On the right side, there are two ports: USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-A and a Kensington lock slot. The duo also comes with WiFi-6 for zippy connectivity no matter where you are.

Similar to the TUF Gaming F15 and F17, the TUF A15 and A17 have DTS:X Ultra audio for rich surround sound and AI noise-cancelling for clear communication.

Asus TUF Dash F15

Next-gen Nvidia GPUs and the latest Tiger Lake processors power the ASUS TUF Dash F15, ensuring that it can handle graphics-intensive gaming and heavy-duty work. It can be configured with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. Gamers can upgrade to 24GB and 32GB of RAM, respectively. You can also get up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

Battery

The TUF Dash F15 comes with a 76 watt-hour battery, and as mentioned, we can't wait to test this Asus gaming laptop to see how long it can last on a charge.

Display

The Asus gaming rig comes with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display with adaptive-sync support. Gamers can opt for a 60Hz, 144Hz or 240Hz panel.

Design

Asus boasts that the TUF Dash F15 is ultra-slim and impressively portable; it weighs 4 pounds and it's only 0.7 inches thick. It also has military-grade durability, so you can rest assured the TUF Dash F15 will last for years to come.

Heat

As for thermals, the TUF Dash 15 features five heat pipes and self-cleaning cooling technology that extends the system's longevity. Users can also experiment with customizable scenario profiles to optimize cooling, performance and acoustics for any task.

Ports

Ports on the TUF Dash F15 include Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headset jack, a Kensington lock slot and an RJ45 Ethernet port. The TUF F15 also features Wi-Fi 6.

The TUF Dash F15 also comes with a dual speakers and AI noise cancellation.

Bottom line

Asus hasn't yet announced the release dates and pricing for the refreshed TUF Gaming F15/F17, TUF Gaming A15/A17 and TUF Dash F15 laptops, but we'll be sure to update this page when we get more information.

We can't wait to test these laptops with rigorous benchmarks to see if it lives up to our expectations.