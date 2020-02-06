Asus' stylish VivoBook 15 is $150 off at Best Buy

Looking for a thin and light laptop that can handle a variety of tasks? Then this sweet Best Buy deal might pique your interest.

Currently, Best Buy has the Asus VivoBook 15 Laptop on sale for $549.99. Normally priced at $699.99, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this thin and light laptop. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Asus VivoBook 15 packs a 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Snag one now for $150 off at Best Buy. View Deal

The Asus VivoBook 15 is one of the best all-purpose laptops you'll find. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't review this particular mode, in our Asus VivoBook S15 review, we were impressed by its fast Core i5 performance and sleek chassis. You can expect even faster performance with the Asus VivoBook 15's Core i7 CPU.

Port-wise the Asus VivoBook 15 is fitted with a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI port. This makes it easy to connect an external hard drive, wired mouse or other must have accessory.

Perfect for everything from term papers to Netflix, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a thin and light that's good for both work and play.