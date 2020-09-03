Annoying Windows 10 bug causes Photos app to crash: What to do

The latest Windows 10 bug prevents users from viewing images in the Photos app, according to various online reports (via Windows Latest).

Multiple users have reported that the Photos app pre-installed on Windows 10 repeatedly crashes when they attempt to open a photo. Fortunately, Microsoft appears to have quietly pushed out a fix for the annoying bug — at least, to some users.

We uncovered various complaints from Windows 10 users on Twitter, Reddit and Microsoft's official forums who were unable to view a photo in the default image viewer. The issues were fairly consistent: whenever someone tried opening one or more photos, the Photos app would crash.

“The photo window opens but stays white/black with no content. Happens randomly and inconsistently, has been going on for weeks,” one user wrote on Microsoft's Feedback hub.

"The Photos app on Windows 10 has a failure rate that is too damn high. It crashes when opening an image more often than not. I'm gonna add to this thread every time it happens. Anyone else experiencing this?" Zac Bowden, a senior editor at Windows Central posted on Twitter.

The good news is that a new version of the Photos app (v2020.20090.1002.0) has started to roll out to testers in the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider program. According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, the update fixes the bug, although Microsoft hasn't said anything about there being an issue in the first place.

If you've encountered this frustrating bug, then be on the lookout for a new version of the Windows app. We will update this article once we can confirm that this issue is resolved.