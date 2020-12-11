Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop dips to $1,699 all-time low price

Dell's Days of Deals holiday sale offers jaw-dropping discounts on its premium Alienware gaming laptops. This weekend, you can score a massive discount on one of today's most powerful gaming rigs.

For a limited time, the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,699.99 at Dell. That's a whopping $730 off this machine's $2,429 normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and one of the best gaming laptops of the year.

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $2,429 now $1,699 @ Dell

Dell is taking a whopping $730 off the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H octa-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 2070 SUPER GPU with 8GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD.

When it comes to specs, Alienware's m15 R3 is one beast of a gaming laptop.

The m15 in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H octa-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 2070 SUPER GPU with 8GB of graphics memory, and a 512GB SSD.

In our Alienware m15 R3 review, we praised its beautiful design, powerful speakers and customizable keyboard. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its good overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we opened 30 Google Chrome tabs with some running Twitch, YouTube, and massive spreadsheets and the m15 chugged along. In our lab, the m15 scored 6,314 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It beat competitors like the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5,137, Core i7-10750H CPU).

Design-wise, the m15 features a black matte plastic construction and retains the outer-worldly aesthetic of its predecessor. It flaunts a Lunar Light finish accented with the brand's familiar alien head logo on the lid. At a weight of 4.7 pounds, and measuring 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.8-inch, the m15 is lighter than competitors like the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Scar G15 (5.7 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches). It's heavier and thinner than the Asus Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds, 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

At $730, this Alienware m15 deal is a no brainer if you're looking for a beastly gaming laptop for under $2,000. Dell Alienware deals are only as good as stock permits, so be sure to lock in the holiday savings while you still can.