Acer unveils ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs, an RTX 3080 laptop built for 3D creators

Acer is giving the ConceptD line a little boost, adding the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition and updating the ConceptD 3, ConceptD 3 Pro, ConceptD 3 Ezel and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in 2022 (the starting price is unclear, but expect it to be over $3,000). The ConceptD 3 starts at $1,699 and will launch in January 2022; The ConceptD 3 Pro starts at $1,899 and will launch in 2022; The ConceptD 3 Ezel starts at $1,899 and will launch in November; The ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro starts at $1,999 and will launch in 2022.

ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition: What we know

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is packed with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 2TBs of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

It features two types of displays. One is a 3D Stereoscopic 1920 x 2160 display, and the other is a 15.6-inch, 4K display with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut. We got some hands on with the 3D display.

“The 3D is impressive – using stereo cameras and a special coated display to achieve an effect that pops off the screen," Jason England writes. "You can move your head slightly to about a 30 degree angle, to look around a 3D model and not lose the effect.”

(Image credit: Future)

“Unlike the 3DS, the effect is not about depth into the screen. It's only real limit is the bezels around the display. But when it works, it does feel like what you're looking at is hovering just above your keyboard.”

There will be a widget that overlays the screen that you can click on to trigger the 3D effect if you're watching compatible video. Acer also disclosed that people will experience eye strain when using the 3D display.

This machine sizes up to 15.2 x 10.2 x 1 inches and 5.5 pounds, making it a little thicker but just as heavy as your average specced-out gaming laptop. However, the white chassis is subtle and neat, but I'll always hate those orange backlit keys.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is packed with a 84Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery. Acer hasn't stated what the battery life is, but hopefully it's decent considering the biggest battery you could have in a laptop is 99.9Wh. However, the 3D probably consumes a lot.

The ConceptD 3 additions

The products in the ConceptD 3 lineup that were disclosed so are the ConceptD 3 and ConceptD 3 Ezel.

The ConceptD 3 Ezel features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's packed with a 15.6-inch, 4K display with 100% Adobe RGB. It weighs in at 15.1 x 9.8 x 0.73~0.82 inches and 3.7 pounds, and it features the 2-in-1 display. Acer also claims that it can last up to 17 hours on a charge.

Meanwhile, the ConceptD 3 is packed with the same specs, except the display is 16 inches and comes in with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400 nits of brightness and 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It comes in at 14.09 x 9.89 x 0.94 inches and 4.85 pounds. Acer claims that the ConceptD 3 can also last up to 17 hours.

Outlook

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs is an interesting concept, but we'll have to see if it's worth investing for 3D creators when actual creators get their hands on it. It's specced out to be powerful, but it's hard to match ridiculously overpriced rigs that film studios have.

Regardless the ConceptD 3 laptops will be interesting to test, especially the 16-inch laptops. I love me a good 16-inch laptop. Stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks.