Acer unveils Aspire Vero made of post-consumer recycled plastic — commits to 100% renewable energy by 2035

Among a slew of products Acer announced today is a laptop that acts as the first step toward the company's commitment to 100% renewable energy use by 2035.

Acer has dubbed this new laptop the Acer Aspire Vero. Post-consumer recycled plastic is used to craft the device's chassis and keyboard caps. Currently, there's no price or release date for this product.

Acer Aspire Vero: Everything we know

Apart from its eco-friendly nature, what do we know about the Acer Aspire Vero? First, it looks like it was dragged out of the ocean given the gray plastic chassis with yellow spackles seen throughout.

As far as specs go, this machine will boast the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics and up to a 1TB M.2 SSD. It also comes with a USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port.

Like some Asus notebooks, the Aspire Vero has a display that lifts the deck when the lid is opened. This elevated deck allows for a more ergonomic typing experience, at least that's the intention. We'll see how that works in practice when we get this into our lab.

We don't know much else about the Acer Aspire Vero apart from it being a symbol for Acer's commitment to renewable resources. In fact, the company joined the RE100 initiative and plans to use 100% renewable energy by 2035.