Acer is launching a new Swift 3 with an OLED display — a Spin 3 and Spin 5 are on the horizon, too

Let's take a swift spin — haha, get it? — through Acer's new-and-improved laptops across its popular notebook lines. Powered with up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11, the Acer Swift 3, Spin 3 and Spin 5 are getting a sweet refresh for spring.

The new Acer Swift 3, packed with an OLED display, will catch your eye if you have an affinity for attractive, colorful screens, allowing you to gawk at your favorite shows and films while you're on the go. The Spin 3 and Spin 5, like the Swift 3, are Intel Evo-certified, which means all three laptops will provide a high standard of quality that will satisfy most consumers.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 OLED, as its name suggests, features a 14-inch, OLED, WGXGA+ (2.8k) screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Acer boasts that it's VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500-certified. It also claims that the display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, but we'll be the judge of that once the Swift 3 OLED comes to our lab. Its 92% screen-to-body ratio is another selling point.

Acer Swift 3 OLED (Image credit: Acer)

The Swift 3 comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. The Swift 3 is ideal for on-the-go adventures, thanks to its thin and light chassis. It's only 0.7 inches thick and weighs 3 pounds.

Earth-conscious, green users will appreciate the Swift 3's OceanGlass touchpad, which consists of ocean-bound plastic waste. Acer claims that it provides users with a sleek, glass-like feeling while scrolling, but we'll confirm that once we receive a review unit.

The Swift 3 OLED, featuring Intel Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-fast connectivity, may also appeal to remote workers. It comes with an FHD MIPI webcam that taps into Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) tech to offer high-quality video feedback — even in low-light conditions. The Swift 3 also comes with Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction, ensuring that your voice is heard loud and clear during video-conferencing calls.

Acer claims that the Swift 3 OLED offers up to 10 hours of battery life, but we'll double check that once we run our rigorous, in-house battery test on this notebook.

The Acer Swift 3 OLED is set to hit store shelves in July and starts at $899.

Acer Spin 3 and Spin 5

Acer's Spin line is ideal for users seeking flexibility. The Spin 3 and Spin 5 are convertibles that can contort themselves into several different postures, including tent mode, tablet mode, and the traditional clamshell mode.

Acer Spin 5 (Image credit: Acer)

The 14-inch Spin 3, powered with Windows 11 Home, comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 1920 x 1080-pixel display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Content creators and note takers will appreciate that the Spin 3 comes with a dockable Acer Active stylus for drawing and on-the-go writing. The Acer Spin 3 also boasts narrow bezels, offering an 86% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop, featuring Intel Wi-Fi 6, has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, ensuring fast power delivery and data transfer.

The 14-inch Spin 5 also comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics. Its 2560 x 1600-pixel, WQXGA touch display, featuring low-blue light TUV certification, offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. Like the Spin 3, the Spin 5 is accessorized with an Acer Active Stylus (with Wacom AES 2.0).

Acer Spin 5 (Image credit: Acer)

It's packed with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Featuring Intel Wi-Fi 6E, users can get swifter connectivity to networks. As for I/O options, the Spin 5 comes with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4. The Spin 5 also boasts a TwinAir cooling system. It's designed with Acer's Vortex Flow architecture, and reportedly increases performance by up to 75% (compared to the 2020 Spin 5 with an Intel 11th Gen GPU).

The Spin 3 and Spin 5 reportedly offers up to 13 hours of battery life. Like the Swift 3 OLED, the Spin 3 and Spin 5 features an HD camera with Acer's TNR technology and comes with AI-enhanced Noise Reduction (as well as Acer Purified Voice).

The Acer Spin 3 will be available in August 2022 with a starting price of $849.99. The Spin 5, on the other hand, will roll out in July with a starting price of $1,349.99.