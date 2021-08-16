How to hide apps on iPhone

Your iPhone can quickly become overloaded with apps if you go on a downloading spree in the App Store. If you plan on keeping them for certain situations but want to clean up your home screen then don't fret because there's a way to hide your rarely used apps.



If you're wondering how to get rid of apps on your iPhone without having to delete them, follow our step-by-step guide on how to hide app icons on your iPhone.

How to hide apps on your iPhone

Thanks to the introduction of iOS 14 during the lead-up to the iPhone 12, it's incredibly easy to customize your home screen. In fact, there are two ways to hide any unwanted apps from plain sight.

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPhone's home screen, tap and long press on an open space on your home screen.

on your home screen. Tap on the minus symbol in the upper-left corner of the app tile you wish to hide.

in the upper-left corner of the app tile you wish to hide. Select "Remove from Home Screen."

That's it. Once you're selected "Remove from Home Screen," the app will be moved to the App Library, which can be accessed by swiping left on the last page. If you're looking to get rid of an entire page of apps, there's no need to repeat the same process for every app.

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPhone's home screen, tap and long press on an open space on your home screen.

on your home screen. At the bottom of the screen, tap on the bar with dots .

. Tap the checkmark below the page of apps you want to hide.

There you have it. Hiding apps get make finding the ones you constantly use a lot easier to find. Speaking of, if you're looking to make your favorite iPhone apps stand out, check out how to change app icons on your iPhone.



