How to Remove Flash From Windows 10

Windows 10, in 2019, still comes with Flash pre-installed. We don’t understand why, either. Flash has, for years, been a real security threat to most modern machines. And worse, it’s not needed now that HTML 5 has become the web standard.

If you’d prefer to rid yourself of a program that could lead to security issues later, we’re going to help you out. Unfortunately, Flash isn’t completely uninstalled through the Uninstall programs menu in Windows Settings. But, Adobe does have an uninstall utility. Just remember to remove the Flash plugin from your browsers after you use it.

1) In a web browser, open https://helpx.adobe.com/flash-player/kb/uninstall-flash-player-windows.html

2) Click the Uninstaller link to download the file.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Right-click the executable file once it is downloaded.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) Click Open to run the uninstaller.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) In the Uninstall wizard, click UNINSTALL.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) When the process is complete click DONE.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) In Microsoft Edge, click on the Settings menu icon ( ⠇) in the upper right corner.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8) Click Settings.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9) Click the Advanced Settings icon to open additional settings.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10) Switch off the toggle button for the option ‘Use Adobe Flash Player’.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

11) Click X in the upper right corner to close the window.