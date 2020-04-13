The best kind of laptops are the best 4K laptops. You can watch movies and TV shows all in 3840 × 2160. Plus, there are an increasing number of games that support this resolution, so you might even get one of the best gaming laptops, too.

The Dell XPS 15 is hands down the best 4K laptop around, and it also offers strong performance packed into a slim, attractive design.

Dell XPS 15 (2019)

The best overall 4K laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K/4K OLED) | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7~0.5 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Striking 4K OLED display

Great overall and graphics performance

Webcam in the right place

Slim, attractive design

Below-average battery life

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 4K laptops around, blasting 239% of the sRGB color gamut and 626 nits of brightness on an OLED panel.

Those badass visuals also come with badass performance, as the XPS 15 is powered by a 9th Gen Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The XPS 15 is also light as ever, weighing only 4.5 pounds, so you can easily take its gorgeous display with you anywhere.

Coming in second place for best 4K laptop is the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR, which is a powerful gaming laptop that offers good battery life and a comfortable keyboard.

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR

The best gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512 SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (4K) | Size: 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 5.8 pounds

Sleek aluminum design

Bright, 4K display

Good battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Bottom-bezel webcam

While the Gigabyte Aero 17 doesn't have an OLED display, its HDR replacement is kick-ass, nailing 575 nits of brightness and 165% of the sRGB color gamut.

Now combine that with a slim aluminum chassis packed with an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU that can still last a wild 5 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge. The Aero 17 is an excellent choice for video editors and gamers alike.

The HP Spectre 360 placed third for best 4K laptops and the best 2-in-1 laptop on here, offering a discrete GPU, a comfortable keyboard and a luxurious design.

HP Spectre 360 (15 inch, OLED)

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX MX150 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds

Sexy design

Solid performance and graphics

Vivid 4K OLED display

Battery life could be better

Non-configurable

Need a relatively affordably 2-in-1 laptop with a lovely 4K OLED display? The HP Spectre x360 returns with its gorgeous copper-accented chassis, a comfortable keyboard and powerful Bang & Olufsen speakers.

It also ramps up its panel with 483 nits of brightness and 258% of the sRGB color spectrum. Now combine that with a Intel Core i7-8565U processor, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card and the uber-flexible design for a versatile multimedia experience.

The best 4K laptop at fourth place is the Razer Blade 15, which offers great overall gaming and performance as well as good battery life.

Razer Blade 15 (OLED)

The best 4K OLED gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB NVMe SSD with 1TB HDD/512GB NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Sleek, gorgeous design

4K OLED display is extremely bright and vivid

Great gaming and overall performance

Good battery life

Expensive

Besides boasting a stunning 4K display with G-Sync technology, the Razer Blade 15 is the slimmest desktop replacement around. It clocked in 438 nits of brightness and 243% of the sRGB color spectrum. You'll be wowed by its Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.

If you're itching for a workstation, the best 4K laptop you can buy is the MSI WS65 9TM, as it offers a military-durable design and a powerful GPU. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

MSI WS65 9TM

The best workstation

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia Quadro T2000/RTX 5000 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Slim, lightweight design

Gorgeous 4K display

Strong performance and graphics

Military-durable and secure

Expensive

The MSI WS65 9TM's stellar 17.3-inch, 4K display covers 251% of the sRGB color gamut and emits 393 nits of brightness. It not only keeps up to par with badass workstations, but it is the best workstation around right now, pumped with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q GPU.

Top that off with a superslim design and a battery life that outlasts the average workstation. Despite being light and thin, the MSI WS65 can take a punch thanks to its mil-spec chassis.

The Alienware m15 OLED came in sixth place for best 4K laptop, but it's still a badass gaming laptop that offers a ton of power.

Alienware m15 OLED

Our favorite Alienware laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9/i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD/dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs | Display: 15.6 inches | Size: 14.9 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Beautiful OLED display

Good overall and graphics performance

Comfortable keyboard

Sleek, lightweight design

OLED severely affects battery life

The Alienware m15 is an excellent gaming laptop to begin with, but now Dell has added a crazy OLED panel to this beast, giving it a screen that emits 376 nits of brightness and covers 265% of the sRGB color gamut.

If you're looking for the best 4K laptop with the most powerful gaming performance, look no further than the MSI GT76 Titan.

MSI GT76 Titan

Strongest gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches | Weight: 10 pounds

Attractive design

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Bright, colorful 4K panel

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

The MSI GT76 Titan looks as dazzling as it has ever been, especially on the inside. Its 4K panel blasted us with 376 nits of brightness and 157% of the sRGB color spectrum.

Although it's a pretty thick boy, at 10 pounds and 1.3~1.7 inches thick, its keyboard was generously spaced and offered bouncy feedback without a hint of bottoming out.

The best 4K laptop from Lenovo is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. You not only get a gorgeous screen, but also blazing-fast performance packed into a thin chassis.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Our favorite Lenovo laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds

Phenomenal 4K HDR display

Blazing-fast performance

Luxurious design

Thin and lightweight

Below-average battery life

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a complete badass, from its 4K HDR display hitting 366 nits of brightness and 186% of the sRGB spectrum to its Core i9 CPU and GTX 1050 Ti GPU zeroing in for the kill. Combine that with a chassis that met 12 MIL-STD-810G standards and you have an absolute monster of a laptop, aka Extreme!

If you need a great 17-inch workstation, the HP ZBook 17 G5 ranked tenth place for the best 4K laptop.

HP ZBook 17 G5

The best 17-inch 4K laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P1000/P4200/P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.4 x 11.3 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 7.7 pounds

Stunning 4K display

Military-grade durability

Blistering performance

Thick and heavy

Shallow keyboard

If you're looking for a workstation that offers blistering performance and a 4K display that can clock in at 342 nits of brightness and cover 171% of the sRGB color spectrum, then look no further than the HP ZBook 17 G5.

If you're fond of Dell and want a great workstation from the company, the Dell Precision 7730 is the best 4K laptop that qualifies.

Dell Precision 7730

Our favorite Dell workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Intel HD GFX or Radeon Pro WX 4150/7100 or Nvidia Quadro P4200/P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (900p/1080p/4K) | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Vibrant, sharp 4K display

Blistering performance

Comfortable keyboard

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Not only does the Dell Precision 7730 pack a beastly Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, but it also has a 4K display that emits 330 nights of brightness and covers a glorious 211 percent of the sRGB color spectrum. If you need a great display on the go, the Precision 7730 is a great choice, especially since it passed 15 MIL-SPEC durability tests, so it can take any kind of punishment.