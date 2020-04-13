The best kind of laptops are the best 4K laptops. You can watch movies and TV shows all in 3840 × 2160. Plus, there are an increasing number of games that support this resolution, so you might even get one of the best gaming laptops, too.
Dell XPS 15 (2019)
The best overall 4K laptop you can buy
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K/4K OLED) | Size: 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.7~0.5 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds
The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 4K laptops around, blasting 239% of the sRGB color gamut and 626 nits of brightness on an OLED panel.
Those badass visuals also come with badass performance, as the XPS 15 is powered by a 9th Gen Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. The XPS 15 is also light as ever, weighing only 4.5 pounds, so you can easily take its gorgeous display with you anywhere.
Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR
The best gaming laptop
CPU: Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512 SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (4K) | Size: 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 5.8 pounds
While the Gigabyte Aero 17 doesn't have an OLED display, its HDR replacement is kick-ass, nailing 575 nits of brightness and 165% of the sRGB color gamut.
Now combine that with a slim aluminum chassis packed with an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU that can still last a wild 5 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge. The Aero 17 is an excellent choice for video editors and gamers alike.
HP Spectre 360 (15 inch, OLED)
The best 2-in-1 laptop
CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX MX150 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.5 pounds
Need a relatively affordably 2-in-1 laptop with a lovely 4K OLED display? The HP Spectre x360 returns with its gorgeous copper-accented chassis, a comfortable keyboard and powerful Bang & Olufsen speakers.
It also ramps up its panel with 483 nits of brightness and 258% of the sRGB color spectrum. Now combine that with a Intel Core i7-8565U processor, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card and the uber-flexible design for a versatile multimedia experience.
Razer Blade 15 (OLED)
The best 4K OLED gaming laptop
CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB NVMe SSD with 1TB HDD/512GB NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds
Besides boasting a stunning 4K display with G-Sync technology, the Razer Blade 15 is the slimmest desktop replacement around. It clocked in 438 nits of brightness and 243% of the sRGB color spectrum. You'll be wowed by its Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.
MSI WS65 9TM
The best workstation
CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia Quadro T2000/RTX 5000 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds
The MSI WS65 9TM's stellar 17.3-inch, 4K display covers 251% of the sRGB color gamut and emits 393 nits of brightness. It not only keeps up to par with badass workstations, but it is the best workstation around right now, pumped with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 Max-Q GPU.
Top that off with a superslim design and a battery life that outlasts the average workstation. Despite being light and thin, the MSI WS65 can take a punch thanks to its mil-spec chassis.
Alienware m15 OLED
Our favorite Alienware laptop
CPU: Intel Core i9/i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q/RTX 2080 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 512GB m.2 PCIe SSD/dual 1TB PCIe M.2 SSDs | Display: 15.6 inches | Size: 14.9 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds
The Alienware m15 is an excellent gaming laptop to begin with, but now Dell has added a crazy OLED panel to this beast, giving it a screen that emits 376 nits of brightness and covers 265% of the sRGB color gamut.
MSI GT76 Titan
Strongest gaming laptop
CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches | Weight: 10 pounds
The MSI GT76 Titan looks as dazzling as it has ever been, especially on the inside. Its 4K panel blasted us with 376 nits of brightness and 157% of the sRGB color spectrum.
Although it's a pretty thick boy, at 10 pounds and 1.3~1.7 inches thick, its keyboard was generously spaced and offered bouncy feedback without a hint of bottoming out.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
Our favorite Lenovo laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4 pounds
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a complete badass, from its 4K HDR display hitting 366 nits of brightness and 186% of the sRGB spectrum to its Core i9 CPU and GTX 1050 Ti GPU zeroing in for the kill. Combine that with a chassis that met 12 MIL-STD-810G standards and you have an absolute monster of a laptop, aka Extreme!
HP ZBook 17 G5
The best 17-inch 4K laptop
CPU: Intel Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Nvidia Quadro P1000/P4200/P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.4 x 11.3 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 7.7 pounds
If you're looking for a workstation that offers blistering performance and a 4K display that can clock in at 342 nits of brightness and cover 171% of the sRGB color spectrum, then look no further than the HP ZBook 17 G5.
Dell Precision 7730
Our favorite Dell workstation
CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Intel HD GFX or Radeon Pro WX 4150/7100 or Nvidia Quadro P4200/P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (900p/1080p/4K) | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds
Not only does the Dell Precision 7730 pack a beastly Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, but it also has a 4K display that emits 330 nights of brightness and covers a glorious 211 percent of the sRGB color spectrum. If you need a great display on the go, the Precision 7730 is a great choice, especially since it passed 15 MIL-SPEC durability tests, so it can take any kind of punishment.