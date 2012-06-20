World Record for Fastest Skateboard Speed Broken with Help from Recon Instruments HUD Prototype

Despite some possible misconceptions, Heads-Up Display (HUD) technology isn't just fixed in the realm of army combat or gimmicky commercial tech (Google Glasses, anyone?). Apparently, it's involved in the shattering Guinness World Records as well.

How so? Today, Recon Instruments announced that world champion skateboarder Mischo Erban recently broke the record for fastest skateboard speed from a standing position with help from a custom-made Heads-up Display from the company. The HUD prototype allowed Erban to see and utilize readings of his speed, distance, time, navigation and more during his record-breaking attempt -- projected right in his line of view in real-time.

Reaching speeds of up to 129.94 km/h (80.74 mph), Erban crushed the previous Guinness World Record of 114 km/h (70.21 mph) in the same category, earlier achieved by Douglas da Silva at Teutonia, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil last October 20, 2007.

Unfortunately, there's no word from Recon Instruments about whether it would release this custom-made HUD prototype to the general public, but the company's been known to make similar innovative products commercially available in the past, including a pair of award-winning, Android-powered HUD alpine goggles.