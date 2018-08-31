Windows 10 October 2018 Update Is Official: What to Expect

BERLIN — Microsoft just announced that the next update to Windows is coming in October, packed with new features for more than 700 million Windows users.

The company revealed the name (Windows 10 October 2018 Update) and launch month on-stage at IFA, but didn’t specify the exact day users would be able to install the software update.

Microsoft Vice President Erin Chapple said Windows Insider program members will be able to test drive the new features soon.

So what new features will Windows users see in October? A Shared Clipboard feature will let you share files across devices and an overhauled Notepad are on the docket, but Microsoft says it will share more about upcoming features in the weeks to come.

Image Credit: Microsoft