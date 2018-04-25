Windows 10 Lean Coming For Low-End Notebooks (Report)

Microsoft is developing a version of Windows 10 that's far smaller than the version you use now that it is calling "Windows 10 Lean" inside the company, Windows Central reports. It is 2GB smaller than Windows 10 Home or Pro and is reportedly meant for low-end devices.

Cheaper tablets, mini PCs and laptops can have as little as 16GB of internal storage. This smaller version could ensure there's room left on the hard drive for more room to install updates and get the latest features. Twitter user Lucan first noticed Windows 10 Lean in Test Build 17650.

Windows 10 Lean appears to cut Skype, Paint, Internet Explorer and Xbox app, along with other apps.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Laptop Mag that "we have nothing to share at this time."

Microsoft's Build conference is right around the corner, so it's possible we'll learn more about this smaller version of Windows soon.