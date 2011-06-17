Tough Enough? Panasonic Announces Toughbook Android Tablet for Q4

Panasonic today announced plans to release an enterprise-grade Toughbook Android tablet in the fourth quarter of this year. Geared for medical professionals, field workers, and public safety, the 10.1-inch tablet will have a high brightness, daylight viewable screen, and an active stylus--which, unlike the HTC Flyer and EVO View, will have a dock, too. Other features include a rear-facing camera, hardware-level security, all-day battery life, satellite-based GPS, and 3G/4G mobile broadband connectivity.

There's no information about pricing or other specs just yet, but if you happen to be in Orlando, you can check it out at InfoComm this week.