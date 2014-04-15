Toshiba's 2014 Satellite Laptops Slim Down, Get Bigger Audio

Hoping to win over the back-to-school crowd, Toshiba has updated its Satellite series of laptops, boasting slimmer profiles and a new sloped keyboard designed to deliver better feedback. Plus, Toshiba is including branded speakers and audio technology to offer big sound at little cost.

Satellite C Series

For the budget conscious shopper, Toshiba offers the Satellite C Series, a sub-$500 notebook available in 15-inch and 17-inch varieties. The laptop has an attractive black plastic chassis. The company claims that this year's C Series is 26 percent lighter than its predecessor.

The laptop's biggest update is the addition of Skullcandy speakers. Coupled with DTS' audio technology, the notebook will have a unique sound profile preinstalled for Skullcandy headphones like the Crushers or the Roc Nation Aviator Headphones.

Satellite L Series

The refreshed Satellite L Series targets mainstream shoppers searching for more power at an affordable price. The laptop has a silvery plastic chassis with a subtle snakeskin pattern and a prominent black rear. The notebook weighs between 4.5 and 5 pounds and is 13 percent thinner than the previous iteration.

In addition to a sloped key presentation, the L Series features a frameless TruType keyboard that the company claims will cut down on bounce. Available in a 15- or 17-inch version, the laptops can be configured with discrete graphics. L Series buyers also have the option of upgrading the 1600 x 900 display to a touchscreen panel.

Satellite S Series

Those looking for a more premium experience will want to take a gander at the Satellite S Series. Starting at $700, the 15.6-inch S Series sports a sleek silver brushed aluminum chassis. The laptop features a 1920 x 1080p touchscreen display and will support up to a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor with up to 1TB of storage.

The audio gets a quality boost in this price range, with the S Series rocking Harmon/Kardon speakers. In an effort to keep things as slim as possible, the S Series lacks the optical drive found on the C and L Series.

Satellite E Series (Best Buy Exclusive)

Toshiba has once again teamed up with Best Buy to offer a new 14-inch Satellite E Series for $699. However, Toshiba has yet to release any detailed specs for this exclusive product.