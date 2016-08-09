Tobii Brings Eye-Tracking to Deus Ex: Mankind Divided



Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of reviewing the MSI GT72 G Tobii, the first gaming laptop to feature Tobii's integrated eye-tracking hardware and software. At the time, I thought the technology worked well, but lacked the games and functionality needed to make this more than a niche product. Thankfully, game developer Eidos Montreal has stepped in to lend a hand.

Teaming with Tobii, the developer has announced that the upcoming PC version of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided will support a number of eye-tracking gestures. In fact, a Tobii EyeX peripheral and Deus Ex game bundle will be available starting August 23 for $139--so essentially you're getting the game for free.

Although some might write eye-tracking off as a cool gimmick, there's a lot more than meets the eye going on. The end goal is to up the realism and immersion factor by relying on the player's gaze. For example, the Aim at Gaze feature will allow you to place an enemy in your sights just by looking at them. From there, you just squeeze the trigger button and shoot.

MORE: The Best Gaming Laptops

Need to scope out your current surroundings? Looking at the edge of the screen will trigger Extended View, which will cause the screen to pan in that direction. You'll also have the ability to interact with things in the environment or take cover in a heated firefight just by glancing at what you want to touch or where you need to go.

The title will also feature Clean UI, which keeps the Heads-Up Display (HUD) tucked away until you look in its direction. That way, you can sink further into the game and enjoy the post-modern, futuristic dystopia without those pesky health stats getting in the way.

Overall, I'm excited to tackle this action RPG using Tobii's technology. In the past, its smooth, accurate response has added a more natural flow to games like Assassin's Creed Rogue and Tom Clancy's: The Division. Here's hoping the experience carries over to Deus Ex.