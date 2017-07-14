Dell Sale: Save an Extra 12 Percent on XPS, Inspiron Laptops

Get ready for a weekend of savings. Starting at 2pm today, Dell is taking an extra 12 percent off its XPS and Inspiron laptop lines via coupon code "SAVE12".

The coupon can also be used on XPS and Inspiron desktops, which makes it one of the best Dell coupons we've seen to date.

After coupon, you can get the XPS 13 for $924. That's $125 off our all-time favorite ultraportable.

The XPS 13 is one of the best machines you can currently buy. The 2.9-pound notebook boasts a gorgeous design, all the ports you could possibly need, and a stunning, near bezel-less display. The machine's epic 13-hour battery is one of the market leaders blazing past the ultraportable industry average of 8 hours and 5 minutes.

It's worth noting that we've seen XPS discounts before, but they usually drop the price to around $950. The current coupon saves you an extra $26.

Buy on Dell

The $924 XPS configuration features a 13.3-inch 10800p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

On the Inspiron side, after the coupon you'll be able to get an entry-level Inspiron 15 7000 for $660 after coupon. That's a savings of $90. This model features a 15.6-inch 10800p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB hard drive with 128GB SSD.

The coupon expires Monday, July 17 at 7am.