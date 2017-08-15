Take $150 Off Dell's Inspiron Gaming Laptop with 1050 GPU

Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop is more than a pretty face. In fact, we think it's a budget gamer's dream come true.

It offers impressive gaming performance and over 11 hours of battery life in a stylish chassis for just $899. For a limited time, Dell is lowering the price of its budget behemoth to $749.99. That's $150 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop.

Buy on Dell

Design-wise, the Inspiron 15 7000 has gaming DNA coursing through its circuitry. Its exterior has been coated in Dell's touchably-soft Hibiscus Red paint while inside it features a more subdued ebony color scheme. Along the sides you'll find all the ports you could need including USB 3.0, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and an SD card slot.

Powering the budget laptop is a 2.5-GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor accompanied by 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card.

The laptop also features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, which offers richer tones and deeper contrasts than the base configuration, which lacks an IPS display.

For $100 more, you can upgrade to an Inspiron 15 7000 with a 256GB SSD and GTX 1050Ti graphics card. That system is also $150 off its normal price, so either way you'll wind up with one of this year's best budget gaming laptops.