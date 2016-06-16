Sony Recalls Vaio Battery Packs Due to Fire Hazard

Sony is recalling the lithium-ion battery packs installed in 18 different models of its Vaio Series laptops from 2013. The battery packs, made by Panasonic, may overheat, risking burns and fire. The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates about 1,700 battery packs units are affected in the United States and 21 in Canada.

The battery packs involved in the recall feature the model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21.

Users affected by the recall should stop using their devices and call Sony toll-free at 1-888-476-6988 or contact the company through online support.

This issue affects laptops made prior to Sony selling the Vaio brand to a Japanese equity firm in 2014, which has been putting out the Vaio Z line of computers under the "Vaio" brand.