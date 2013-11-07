How to Set TV Reminders on Facebook for iOS and Android

You probably already use Facebook's mobile app to send instant messages and promote your brand, but did you know that the massive social network can now be used as a pocket-sized TV guide? Who needs DVR when Facebook can tell you it's time to turn on the boob tube. Facebook's new TV reminders for the iOS and Android versions, allows couch potatoes to keep tabs on participating programs. Whether you're a "Walking Dead" addict or want to stay on top of "Vampire Diaries," here's how to set Facebook TV reminders for your favorite shows.

1. Open Facebook for iOS or Android.

2. Select the More icon at the bottom right of the screen for iOS or the top left of the screen for Android.

3. Search for your show of choice. As of this writing, most major shows such as "The Walking Dead" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" support the reminder feature.

4. Scroll down to the Upcoming Airing window and select Remind Me. You'll get a Facebook notification before the show airs at its scheduled time, or until you cancel the reminder.