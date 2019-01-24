Killer Deal: Samsung Ryzen Laptop Just $399

If you're looking for a stylish, entry-level laptop that won't break the bank — and you're not committed to Intel — you'll want to check out the Samsung Notebook 5.

Regularly priced at $599.99, the 0.8-inch thin laptop is on sale for $399.99. By comparison, Amazon has it for $489.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB HDD. A gaming rig this is not, but for everyday use, it's a solid deal.

If you're not familiar with AMD's Ryzen 5 2500U, the chip offers similar performance to Intel's Core i5-8250U CPU going from a base 2GHz to a turbo speed of 3.6GHz. In our performance tests, the two CPUs were neck-and-neck, but the Ryzen CPU pulled ahead when it comes to video transcoding. Thanks to its Radeon Vega GPU, the Ryzen 5 2500U also fared better in our graphics tests, though Intel won other benchmarks if only by a small margin.

For daily tasks like Web browsing, watching videos on YouTube, and binging on Netflix — the Notebook 5 doesn't disappoint. And currently priced at $399.99, it's a solid buy. This deal ends Jan. 27.