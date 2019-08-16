Killer Deal: $400 Off Razer Blade Stealth 13

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a premium ultrabook that doubles as a gaming rig. Available in three configurations, Amazon is slashing up to $400 off select Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptops with prices starting at $1,099.99.



The mid-tier graphics model Stealth packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display and a 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U quad-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. It’s also configured with a 256GB of SSD storage and NVIDIA’s GeForce MX150 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our GeForce MX150 Razer Blade Stealth 13 review, we were impressed by its attractive design and overall performance. Although we thought its keyboard keys could be bigger, we gave the Stealth an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.



The Stealth 13’s screen is bright and dynamic despite its matte, anti-glare coating. When it comes to audio, the Stealth 13's tiny speakers and amplifier delivered surprisingly big sound. The laptop filled our test space with the afro-futuristic melodies of Janelle Monae's "Like That." The track's snares, hi-hats, and bass guitar were nice and clear.

The Stealth 13’s GeForce MX150 GPU with 4GB of VRAM also made games like Batman: Arkham Origins glide on screen at 59 frames per seconds in Full HD. In a separate test, we were able to stream an episode of Voltron: Legendary Defender on Netflix with 20 Google Chrome tabs open (some of which were running Twitch streams) and the Stealth didn’t flinch or stutter at all.

Connectivity-wise, the Stealth keeps it simple with a single USB 3.1 port, a Thunderbolt 3 port on either side, and a headphone jack.

In terms of battery life, you can expect the Stealth 13 to endure for 8 hours and 5 minutes, which is slightly short of the 8:22 premium laptop average. By comparison, the Surface Laptop 2 and MateBook X had times of 9:22 and 9:55, respectively.

The Stealth may not be for everyone, but for mobile professionals who want to game on the road, it’s worth considering. And at $400 off, it’s an even greater value.

If gaming isn’t a priority and you just want a powerful, stylish laptop — Amazon also offers the base model Razer Blade Stealth 13 for $1,099 ($300 off). It has the same specs as the graphics model, but features an Intel Graphics 620 GPU.

For those who can splurge, Amazon also has the 4K graphics Razer Blade Stealth 13 on sale for $1,499 ($400 off).