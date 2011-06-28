Porsche Design Group and LaCie Create Stylish and Functional Storage Devices

Style-conscious technophiles may not have to hide their clunky external hard drives anymore. Digital storage manufacturer Lacie and design group Porsche have come together to create a new line of storage devices that boast both form and functionality.

The two companies have created both desktop and mobile hard drives. The desktop hard drive comes with either 1TB or 2TB of storage, and the mobile hard drive comes with 500GB. Both are encased in a sleek aluminum shell, and both include USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports. Additionally, the storage devices are password-protected and include an automatic-backup feature.

This smooth, sophisticated design comes with a price tag, but not one as hefty as you might think. The desktop hard drive costs $119 for 1TB and $159 for 2TB, while the mobile hard drive costs $104. These devices may cost more than competing drives, but the inclusion of a USB 3.0 port and the brushed-aluminum casing may be worth the extra cash for those who cherish high-end design even in their digital storage devices.