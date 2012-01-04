MSI Announces Core i7-Powered GT783 Gaming Notebook with Nvidia GeForce 580M Graphics

MSI has just announced a new gaming notebook, the GT783, which will feature latest-generation Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 graphics and a Blu-ray burner. There will be two models available: the GT783 and the lower-end GT783R.

Both models pack an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia's most-current GPU for handling graphic-intensive games, and MSI's Turbo Drive Engine technology adds another graphics boost. You also get a 17.3-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) display. There are four DDR3 memory slots on board, letting users upgrade the notebook's memory to 32GB. Other stand-out specs include USB 3.0, a full-color backlit keyboard (a la Alienware), MSI Cooler Boost Technology to keep the laptop from getting too toasty, and Dynaudio speakers with THX surround sound and a built-in subwoofer.

Where the two models differ is storage configuration. The GT783 packs dual HDDs set up in a RAID 0 configuration for "accelerated enhance performance." The GT783R, on the other hand, features a hybrid storage setup, with both an SSD and HDD on board. Additionally, the costlier GT783 (also referred to as the GT783 Limited Edition) will ship with the Battlefield 3 game, an MSI gaming backpack, a SteelSeries Siberia V2 gaming headset, an MSI SteelSeries Kinzu optical gaming mouse, and the MSI SteelSeries mouse pad. Holy add-ons, Batman!

The GT783 will set you back a cool $2,499, while the GT783R goes for $2,299. Both are currently available for pre-order. MSI will be on hand at CES 2012, so expect a hands-on in your near future.