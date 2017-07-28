Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: Save 25 Percent on ThinkPads

Student or not, back-to-school season is one of the best times to buy a new laptop.

That's due to the fact that retailers, PC manufacturers, and everyone in between uses the summer months to lure you into their shops — and websites — with their solid laptop deals.

Currently, Lenovo's Back-to-School Sale is taking 25 percent off its most popular laptops, including Editors' Choice models like the ThinkPad T470 and X1 Carbon.

Buy on Lenovo

We've analyzed the entire sale and for power users, we recommend the mid-tier ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $1,251.75. Use coupon code "THINKPADSALE" to drop it further to $1,168.30. Unlike the entry-level model, this configuration packs a spacier 256GB SSD instead of a measly 128GB. The Editors' Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the best superthin business notebook on the market right now. This configuration houses a 4-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe-NVMe SSD.

Another Editors' Choice machine, the ThinkPad T470, is selling for $1,159.20. Upgrade to a 1080 IPS LCD for $1,215.20 and then use coupon "THINKPADSALE" to drop the price back to $1,139.25. The ThinkPad T470 is a productivity worker's dream machine with a fantastic keyboard and every possible port you could need. It features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.6GHz Core i5-7300U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe-NVMe SSD.

The sale includes a few sub-$1,000 machines like the entry-level ThinkPad T570 for $749.20 after coupon, but you'll want to tweak the entry-level machines with at least a 1080p LCD and 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo's Back-to-School sale ends August 9, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while you can.