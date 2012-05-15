Lenovo IdeaPad Y480, Y580 Deliver Ivy Bridge + Nvidia Kepler GPUs for $899

Lenovo isn't exactly known for its multimedia chops, but the IdeaPad Y480 and Y580 could very well change your mind. These 14- and 15-inch laptops combine Intel's latest third-generation Core processors with high-octane Nvidia 600 series/Kepler graphics and JBL speakers for serious entertaiment oomph. Starting at $899, the new Y series has a premium look and feel, too.

Check out our hands-on video and read on for more impressions.

The new Y 80 and Y580 look anything like a buttoned-down ThinkPad, thanks to the brushed metal covers and palm rests. The 5-pound Y480 houses a standard 1366 x 768 display, but the 6-pound 15.6-inch model can go up to 1920 x 1080 for full HD gaming.

On the graphics front, the Y580 is the beast of the two models, offering an GeForce GTX660M graphics card with 2GB of dedicated video memory. The Y480 opts for GeForce GT 650 graphics with 1GB of video memory.

Both laptops sport a DVD drive (Blu-ray optional) along with up to 1TB of storage, with 32GB and 64GB SSDs being optional. A 720p webcam comes standard. Other features include Lenovo RapidBoot technology for starting your PC in a hurry and two USB 3.0 ports. Lenovo promises up to 5 hours of usage on a charge.

The AccuType keyboard felt comfortable during our quick hands-on, and we like the optional LED backlit keys, which makes it easier to play (or work) in a dimly lit room. We could also hear the crackling of gunfire from a game in a fairly large--and loud--ballroom.

With the new IdeaPad Y480 and Y580, Lenovo has proven it can make a sexy multimedia machine. Now the performance has to back it up. Stay tuned for a full review.