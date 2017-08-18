Lenovo Coupon: Take an Extra 20 Percent Off ThinkPads

Lenovo's productivity-focused ThinkPads have won multiple Laptop Editors' Choice awards. Known for their superior build quality and long battery life, these laptops aren't cheap.

Fortunately, you don't always have to pay full price for a new ThinkPad. For the second time this summer, Lenovo is discounting its customizabe ThinkPad laptops via coupon code "THINKRVFLASH".

That includes many Editors' Choice models like the ThinkPad T470, which we've rated as the best general-purpose ThinkPad.

After coupon, the entry level model — which includes a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 500GB hard drive — drops to $783.20 ($195 off). However, we'd recommend opting for the mid-tier model, which upgrades you to a 1080p LCD, doubles the RAM, and swaps in a 256GB SSD for $1,175.20 ($293 off).

We understand not everyone can afford a $900+ laptop, so for the budget-minded ThinkPad fan, we recommend the ThinkPad 13 because it offers the most bang for the buck and starts at just $549. After coupon, that starting price drops to $439.20 ($109 off) and nets you a 13.3-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.8GHz Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Again, we suggest you upgrade to a 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, Core i5 CPU, and double the SSD size for $871.20 after coupon ($217 off).

Other models on sale include the ThinkPad X, ThinkPad Yoga, and the ThinkPad P. Just remember that the coupon expires August 22.